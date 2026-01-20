Decades-long reforms: How India's discoms returned to profits but have ₹7 trn of cumulative debt to deal with
India's power distribution sector returned to profit in FY25, reporting ₹2,701 crore net profit after years of losses. The overhang of a cumulative debt over ₹7 trillion still remains, but reforms and improved operational indicators contributed to this revival.
New Delhi: India's power distribution sector which has been reeling under high debt and operational losses for several years returned to profits in fiscal 2025. In FY25, distribution utility companies, collectively called discoms, reported a net profit of ₹2,701 crore compared to a loss of ₹25,553 crore in the year before, according to data recently released by the power ministry.