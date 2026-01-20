India has about 67 discoms, including 16 run by the private sector in Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Union power minister on Monday said that some of the discoms are still in losses, although he did not specify their number. Outstanding dues to generation companies now stand at nearly ₹4,927 crore, down from nearly ₹1.40 trillion in 2022. Further the distribution utility payment cycles to so-called gencos has come down from 178 days in FY21 to 113 days in FY25.