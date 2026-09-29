India’s private investment declines even as project announcements more than double, despite record corporate profits

“It points to the realization that the windfall from GST rationalization-driven demand is a one-off. Big firms are happy taking advantage of PLI and other incentives,” said Manish Sharma, professor of economics at Hosei University in Tokyo. “For a broad-based growth, India needs to aggressively cut compliance burden, especially on SMEs. Foreign investors continue to be wary of unpredictability. There is a lot we can learn from the compliance frameworks of Vietnam and Bangladesh – two countries that took advantage of China+1 offshoring trend.”