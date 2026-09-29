India’s private investment declines even as project announcements more than double, despite record corporate profits

New Delhi: Private investment as a share of India’s GDP declined to 10.3% in FY25 from 10.9% in FY23 despite record corporate profits, tax cuts, production-linked incentive schemes and higher public infrastructure spending aimed at crowding in private capital, according to a paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) reviewed by Mint.
New Delhi: Private investment as a share of India’s GDP declined to 10.3% in FY25 from 10.9% in FY23 despite record corporate profits, tax cuts, production-linked incentive schemes and higher public infrastructure spending aimed at crowding in private capital, according to a paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) reviewed by Mint.
Companies increasingly preferred to accumulate cash than undertake greenfield capital expenditure, NIPFP said in its August 2026 policy brief titled Navigating India's Private Capex.
Companies increasingly preferred to accumulate cash than undertake greenfield capital expenditure, NIPFP said in its August 2026 policy brief titled Navigating India's Private Capex.
The institute said the private investment cycle is undergoing a structural shift, with capital increasingly moving towards renewable energy, data centres, electronics and steel even as traditional government-related hurdles to project execution have eased sharply. New private-sector project announcements more than doubled to ₹104 trillion in FY24-FY26 from about ₹56 trillion in FY21-FY23.
Based on its analysis of 1,990 private-sector projects during FY14-FY26, NIPFP cautioned that a rise in project announcements does not necessarily translate into a corresponding increase in capacity creation because they need to be completed and commissioned. It said that even as governance and clearance-related bottlenecks have receded, market conditions, geopolitical uncertainty, input-cost volatility and promoter risk aversion have emerged as bigger concerns.
NIPFP is a public economics and policy research arm of the ministry of finance led by former Reserve Bank of India governor Dr. Urjit Patel.
The share of private investment in renewable energy, conventional energy and IT-enabled services rose to 38% in FY24-FY26 from about 25% in FY21-FY23. Investments in renewable electricity projects rose to ₹22.3 trillion from ₹9.45 trillion, while investments in IT-enabled services, including data centres and global capability centres, jumped almost fivefold to ₹9.36 trillion.
Steel investments more than doubled to ₹10.83 trillion. Conventional electricity investments almost tripled to ₹7.48 trillion, while other chemical products rose about fourfold to ₹4.7 trillion, according to the CMIE CapEx data cited by NIPFP.
Structural changes
The institute said the shift towards these sectors was supported by structural changes in the economy. Rapid growth in artificial intelligence and cloud computing drove data-centre investments and, in turn, demand for electricity and digital infrastructure, while supply-chain diversification supported electronics and chip manufacturing.
Government initiatives such as the PLI scheme, the IndiaAI Mission and the Semicon India Programme also supported private-sector investment in emerging areas.
The share of distressed projects in total outstanding projects fell to less than 0.1% in FY26 from 4% in FY14. The value of distressed projects declined to ₹14,000 crore from ₹3.3 trillion.
Queries sent to the NIPFP chairman and the spokesperson of the finance ministry remained unanswered, while industry lobby groups, Ficci and CII declined to comment.
According to experts, a pick-up in private capex is promising, but it is not keeping pace with the record earnings.
“It points to the realization that the windfall from GST rationalization-driven demand is a one-off. Big firms are happy taking advantage of PLI and other incentives,” said Manish Sharma, professor of economics at Hosei University in Tokyo. “For a broad-based growth, India needs to aggressively cut compliance burden, especially on SMEs. Foreign investors continue to be wary of unpredictability. There is a lot we can learn from the compliance frameworks of Vietnam and Bangladesh – two countries that took advantage of China+1 offshoring trend.”
“Capital deployment has been skewed globally in favour of emerging tech and renewable energy sectors. The rub-on of these investments to the other sectors in the economy will come with a lag as these technologies are being deployed to derive efficiencies by other sectors,” said Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, economic advisory, PwC India.
Consumption demand
Banerjee added that this was evident in the higher profits of companies and the progressive strengthening of their balance sheets. Investments in other sectors of the economy can be expected to gain pace when there is more confidence on consumption demand and the global risk environment becomes more stable, he said.
More significantly, governance-related problems accounted for only 20% of distressed projects in FY26 compared with 60% in FY14. These included land acquisition, environmental and other statutory clearances and fuel or feedstock supply.
In contrast, “other issues” increased to 80% from 40%, with unfavourable market conditions and promoter interest emerging as the dominant factors, as per the NIPFP paper.
Unfavourable market conditions and promoter interests accounted for almost 72% of distressed projects in FY26, the brief said. In value terms, unfavourable market conditions alone accounted for 63% of distressed projects in FY26, compared with 11% in FY14.
As per the report, bank credit provides another indication of improving investment activity. Outstanding non-food bank credit reached around 60% of GDP in FY26, up from about 51% in FY20, while it grew 17% in FY26. Incremental industrial bank credit reached about ₹6 trillion, its highest expansion since FY14.
NIPFP said faster environmental and statutory clearances, greater use of single-window approval systems and efforts to streamline land acquisition have reduced delays.
According to Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and CEO, DVS Advisory Group, the moderation in private investment reflects, in part, “a transition lag rather than a lack of investment appetite”.
"Amid geopolitical realignment, the government has significantly stepped up strategic infrastructure and manufacturing support—public capex has risen from ₹2.63 lakh crore in FY18 to ₹11.21 lakh crore in FY26, while PLI schemes have attracted over ₹2.16 lakh crore of investment,” Vijayasarathy said, and added, “Policy shifts take time to translate into research, technology partnerships, capacity planning and finally capital deployment. Encouragingly, private corporate investment announcements nearly doubled from ₹7.9 lakh crore in H1FY25 to ₹14.6 lakh crore in H1FY26, suggesting that private capital is now beginning to follow the government's strategic push.”