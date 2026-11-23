India’s business activity likely maintained its momentum and hit a five-month high in November, with early survey data indicating a quicker upturn for manufacturers than service providers following a rise in new orders and subdued inflationary pressure.

There was sustained expansion across India's private sector, with demand improving at the quickest rate since June, according to HSBC’s Flash India Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Monday. International sales growth also picked up, with companies remaining optimistic about year-ahead outlook and sentiment reaching its strongest level since May.

The flash survey is an advance estimate, ahead of the final PMI readings, and offers an early indication of shifts in economic sentiment and output.

The HSBC Flash India PMI Composite Output Index is a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors compiled by S&P Global. The index is expected to touch 56.3 in November from a revised 56.2 in October, pointing to a marked monthly expansion of business activity and one that was the fastest since June.

However, beneath the headline figure, sector trends diverged. A moderation in services activity was largely counterbalanced by quicker growth in factory production, which outpaced that recorded at service providers by a wide margin, the survey said. The reading remains comfortably above the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing Output Index is forecast to rise sharply to 58.3 in November from the final figure of 57 in October, signalling improved momentum in factory production. The Flash Services Business Activity Index is projected to fall marginally to 55.3 in November from 55.8 in October, reflecting softer services activity.

Firmer output The broader HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI, however, is expected to rise sharply from the final figure of 54.7 in October to 56 in November, a nine-month high, supported by firmer output, new orders, hiring and inventory building.

The final PMI data for November will be released early in December.

“Survey participants mainly attributed higher sales to favourable market demand and new customer wins. Some stated that demand was stronger in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemicals, electronic components, metals, power transmission equipment, logistics, financial services, IT and infrastructure. A few credited their own efforts, including marketing, discounts and better customer service,” the survey said.

“Foreign demand also strengthened, with new export orders increasing markedly and to the greatest extent in four months. Goods producers continued to record the stronger increase in international sales, though growth slowed here whilst accelerating at service providers,” it added.

Despite the sharper rises in output and new orders, the picture was more mixed on the jobs front. Private sector employment rose again in November, but only marginally. Manufacturing firms took on additional staff at the strongest rate in seven months, which contrasted with a reduction in services payroll numbers – the first recorded in close to a year but one that was marginal, said the survey.

"Manufacturing activity gathered momentum, with output and new orders accelerating. The increase in new orders was driven by stronger domestic demand, while new export orders moderated a bit. Services, by contrast, saw a softer performance despite a sharp rise in new export business. Input-cost inflation stayed subdued, while output-price inflation increased modestly supporting margins,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

Outstanding business The survey participants indicated that outstanding business volumes decreased for the second successive month halfway through the third fiscal quarter. This reflected a fall in incomplete work across the service economy, whereas manufacturers signalled another marginal build-up of backlogs.

Cost pressures remained benign in November. Operating expenses increased only slightly across the private sector, with mild rises noted by both manufacturers and service providers.

As for the year-ahead outlook, Indian companies were more confident about prospects for activity, with the overall level of positive sentiment improving to its best since May. That said, the respective index remained below its long-run average. Greater optimism was evident among goods producers and service providers alike, the survey said.

Output charge inflation quickened from October, although it was modest when compared with its historical trend, the survey said, adding that selling prices went up at an identical pace in the manufacturing and service sectors.