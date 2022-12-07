India proposes curbs on import of private jets, helicopters to tackle deficit2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 08:22 PM IST
Any import of planes weighing more than 15,000 kilograms are ‘non-essential’ and shouldn’t be brought in from abroad
Any import of planes weighing more than 15,000 kilograms are ‘non-essential’ and shouldn’t be brought in from abroad
India has proposed curbing the import of private jets and helicopters as the South Asian nation seeks to plug a widening trade deficit, according to a document from the country’s aviation ministry seen by Bloomberg.