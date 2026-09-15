Why reducing govt debt matters for India even when it’s lower than advanced economies

Long-term bond yields have risen across the US, Europe and Japan as major advanced economies run high debt-to-GDP levels, signalling lower market tolerance for fiscal imprudence and rising inflation risks. India has a relatively lower level of debt, yet it is important for India to keep trimming its debt.
Indeed, during a recent address in Chicago, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reduce the Centre’s debt to 50% of GDP by 2030. This is in keeping with the fiscal glide path prescribed for the five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31.