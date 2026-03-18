New Delhi: India has joined a group of developing economies in pushing for a global framework to reduce the cost of cross-border remittances, positioning the issue as a key development priority ahead of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization scheduled in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, later this month.
India joins push to cut remittance costs ahead of WTO ministerial meet
SummaryThe move assumes significance as developing countries are increasingly pushing to bring development-linked financial issues, such as remittance costs, into the 164-nation WTO negotiating space amid limited progress in traditional trade areas.
New Delhi: India has joined a group of developing economies in pushing for a global framework to reduce the cost of cross-border remittances, positioning the issue as a key development priority ahead of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization scheduled in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, later this month.
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