India puts up good show in EM league table as Asian peers fight covid-19

As mobility and demand picked up, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for India stayed in the expansion zone, and the goods and services tax mop-up crossed ₹1 trillion for the second straight month. The gains helped foreign capital find its way back into India after remaining on the sidelines in July. With demand picking up and the economic environment looking more conducive, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth $284 million in August. China firing regulatory shots at its tech giants gives all the more hope that India could corner some of the benefits.