Fri Aug 30 2024 14:46:18
Business News/ Economy / India Q1 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: Indian economy growth likely moderate at 7% April-June quarter
LIVE UPDATES

India Q1 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: Indian economy growth likely moderate at 7% April-June quarter

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Nikita Prasad

India Q1 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: The Indian economy emerged as the fastest growing economy in FY24 

India Q1 FY25 GDP data live updates: The Indian economy emerged as the fastest growing economy in FY24Premium
India Q1 FY25 GDP data live updates: The Indian economy emerged as the fastest growing economy in FY24

India Q1 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) came in at 7.8 per cent, driven by strong growth in the manufacturing sector. The Indian economy beat D-Street estimates and grew by 8.2 per cent for the full year (FY24). Economists expect the momentum to remain strong this year.

30 Aug 2024, 02:45:40 PM IST

India Q1 FY25 GDP Live: Indian economic growth rate likely to hit 7% in June quarter

The Indian economy may have moderated to seven per cent in the June quarter due to softer government spending and low manufacturing growth 

