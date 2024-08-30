India Q1 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: Indian economy growth likely moderate at 7% April-June quarter
1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
India Q1 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) came in at 7.8 per cent, driven by strong growth in the manufacturing sector. The Indian economy beat D-Street estimates and grew by 8.2 per cent for the full year (FY24). Economists expect the momentum to remain strong this year.
The Indian economy may have moderated to seven per cent in the June quarter due to softer government spending and low manufacturing growth