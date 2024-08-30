India Q1 FY25 GDP: Indian economy moderates to 6.7% in April-June quarter

  • India's GDP for April-June FY25 is at 6.7% as per Statistics Ministry.

Riya R Alex
Published30 Aug 2024, 05:33 PM IST
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grows by 6.7 per cent in April-June quarter this fiscal against 8.2 per cent a year ago, according to the GDP data released by the Statistics Ministry on August 30.

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q1FY25 is estimated at 43.64 lakh crore from 40.91 lakh crore a year ago.

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q1FY25 is estimated at 77.31 lakh crore from 70.50 lakh crore in the previous year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the recent monetary policy meeting in August had revised India’s growth forecast for April-June quarter at 7.1% due to muted government capex, lower corporate profitability and lower core output.

According to a Mint poll from 25 economists, India's GDP may have slowed to 6.85% in April-June from 7.76% in the previous quarter due to a lack of economic activity during the general elections, subdued government capital expenditure, and an uneven monsoon.

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 05:33 PM IST
