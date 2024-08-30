India Q1 FY25 GDP: Indian economy moderates to 6.7% in April-June quarter

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grows by 6.7 per cent in April-June quarter this fiscal against 8.2 per cent a year ago, according to the GDP data released by the Statistics Ministry on August 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q1FY25 is estimated at ₹43.64 lakh crore from ₹40.91 lakh crore a year ago.

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q1FY25 is estimated at ₹77.31 lakh crore from ₹70.50 lakh crore in the previous year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the recent monetary policy meeting in August had revised India’s growth forecast for April-June quarter at 7.1% due to muted government capex, lower corporate profitability and lower core output.

According to a Mint poll from 25 economists, India's GDP may have slowed to 6.85% in April-June from 7.76% in the previous quarter due to a lack of economic activity during the general elections, subdued government capital expenditure, and an uneven monsoon.