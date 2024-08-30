Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India Q1 FY25 GDP: Indian economy moderates to 6.7% in April-June quarter

India Q1 FY25 GDP: Indian economy moderates to 6.7% in April-June quarter

Riya R Alex

  • India's GDP for April-June FY25 is at 6.7% as per Statistics Ministry.

India's GDP is at 6.7% in Q1FY25.

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grows by 6.7 per cent in April-June quarter this fiscal against 8.2 per cent a year ago, according to the GDP data released by the Statistics Ministry on August 30.

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q1FY25 is estimated at 43.64 lakh crore from 40.91 lakh crore a year ago.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q1FY25 is estimated at 77.31 lakh crore from 70.50 lakh crore in the previous year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the recent monetary policy meeting in August had revised India’s growth forecast for April-June quarter at 7.1% due to muted government capex, lower corporate profitability and lower core output.

According to a Mint poll from 25 economists, India's GDP may have slowed to 6.85% in April-June from 7.76% in the previous quarter due to a lack of economic activity during the general elections, subdued government capital expenditure, and an uneven monsoon.

(Check here for more updates)

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.