Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's GDP growth accelerates to 7.8% in June quarter in line with Street estimates

India's GDP growth accelerates to 7.8% in June quarter in line with Street estimates

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:36 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • India Q1 GDP: India's GDP growth accelerates to 7.8% in June quarter in line with Street estimates

The RBI has projected India's GDP growth for FY24 at 6.5 per cent. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (2023-2024), compared to a growth of 6.1 per cent in the previous January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23, according to official data shared by the National Statistical Office.

On a year-on-year basis, the GDP print recorded in the correpsonding period last year was 13.1 per cent. The Q1FY24 economic growth is the highest in four quarters, largely driven by a robust services sector, and strong capital expenditure.

The GDP print came in line with Street estimates that projected a growth of 7.7 per cent during the fourth quarter. However, some economists and rating agencies expect India's Q1 GDP print to beat the 8 per cent forecast of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led rate-setting panel had projected India's real GDP growth for 2023-24 at 6.5 per cent with Q1 growth rate at 8 per cent.

For fiscal 2022-23, India's economy's growth rate came in at 7.2 per cent, higher than the central bank's estimate of 7 per cent. However, the pace of growth was slower as compared to 9.1 per cent recorded in FY22.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 05:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.