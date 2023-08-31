Q1 GDP: India's Q1 GDP growth likely above 8%; key indicators to watch

India's gross domestic product (GDP) likely accelerated to 7.7 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (2023-2024), recording the fastest annual pace in a year, driven by the services sector and greater capital expenditure.

Economists see the country's economic growth at a four-quarter high with the GDP estimated in the range of 7.8-8.5 per cent in Q1FY24, almost in sync with the projection by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its latest bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC).

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led rate-setting panel projected India's real GDP growth for 2023-24 at 6.5 per cent with Q1 growth rate at 8 per cent. According to economists who participated in a poll conducted by news agency Reuters, GDP growth is expected to beat the January-March quarter's 6.1 per cent rate, with forecasts ranging from 5.6 per cent to 9.1 per cent range.

Ahead of the release of Q1 GDP data on Thursday, August 31, here are some of the economy's key indicators to watch:

Inflation:

Government data showed that the country's consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices.

July CPI print has breached the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time in five months. The consumer food price index (CFPI) in July also surged to 11.51 per cent - the highest level since October 2020.

On a month-on-month level, retail inflation came in at 4.81 per cent in June after easing sharply to 4.25 per cent in May-which was a 25-month low. Broadly, India's inflation trajectory is expected to be benign this year, but highly vulnerable to changes in food prices, DSP Mutual Fund in its August edition of Netra report.



Interest Rate:

The central bank's MPC maintained a status quo on policy rates and stance in its August bi-monthly meeting, in line with Street estimates. Announcing the RBI policy committee meeting outcome, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “The monetary policy committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent."

Besides, the RBI MPC decided to keep the policy stance unchanged at ‘Withdrawal Of Accommodation’. “The cumulative rate hike of 250 basis points undertaken by the MPC is working its way into the economy. Nonetheless, domestic economic activity is holding up well and is likely to retain its momentum, despite weak external demand. Considering this confluence of factors, the MPC decided to remain watchful and evaluate the emerging situation," he added.

India's unemployment rate declined in July driven by increased demand for agricultural labour in rural areas, as per Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data. The total joblessness rate in India fell to 7.95 per cent in July, from 8.45 per cent in June, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

At the same time, the rural unemployment rate declined to 7.89 per cent, from 8.73 per cent in June. However, there was a slight uptick in the urban unemployment rate to 8.06 per cent from 7.87 per cent in the same period.

The report noted that due to the increased demand for laborers in farming activities, the rural joblessness rate typically declines in July. However, past data has shown that the unemployment rate tends to rise again in August after the sowing season is completed, added the report.

Q1 GDP Growth Projections

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.1 per cent for 2023, up from 5.9 per cent projected by the financial institution earlier this year as a result of stronger domestic investment. Most economists and leading rating agencies have estimated the GDP growth to be robust, coming above 7.8 per cent in Q1.

Economists at State Bank of India (SBI) have pegged India’s economic growth for the June 2023 quarter at 8.3 per cent. They expect total FY24 growth to be higher at 6.5 per cent.

Barclays has projected India’s GDP to have expanded by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter. “Headline growth is expected to accelerate in Q2, rising to a four-quarter high and completing the recovery in high-contact services. Domestic demand remains the key economic driver of activity, while external demand is faltering," said Rahul Bajoria, MD and Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays.

Meanwhile, India's GDP grew by 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, compared to a growth of 4.4 per cent growth in the October-December quarter, according to official data by the National Statistical Office. The Street had expected a growth of 5.5 per cent during the fourth quarter.

For the entire fiscal 2022-23, the economy's growth rate came in at 7.2 per cent, higher than the central bank's estimate of 7 per cent. However, the pace of growth was slower as compared to 9.1 per cent recorded in FY22.