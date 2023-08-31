Q1 GDP: India's Q1 GDP growth likely above 8%; key indicators to watch

Q1 GDP: India's Q1 GDP growth likely above 8%; key indicators to watch4 min read 31 Aug 2023, 06:09 AM IST
Economists see the country's economic growth at a four-quarter high with the GDP estimated in the range of 7.8-8.5 per cent in Q1FY24, almost in sync with the projection by the RBI at its latest bi-monthly monetary policy committee.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) likely accelerated to 7.7 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (2023-2024), recording the fastest annual pace in a year, driven by the services sector and greater capital expenditure.
