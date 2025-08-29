India’s Q1 GDP hits five-quarter high of 7.8%, beats estimates
India's GDP growth beat forecasts by a huge marging in the first quarter of the current financial year, but this was largely due to low inflation. Nominal GDP growth showed signs of moderation as was anticiapted earlier.
Buoyed by continued lower inflation, the Indian economy clocked 7.8% gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of FY26, a five-quarter high. The number defied expectations of a slowdown and beat the 6.7% projection by economists in a Mint poll and the 6.5% projected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).