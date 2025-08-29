India’s Q1 GDP hits five-quarter high of 7.8%, beats estimates

The latest print is higher even than the 7.4% recorded in the previous quarter, data released by the statistics ministry on Friday showed. While a large part of that could be attributed to continued lower inflation in the country, the surprisingly high GDP growth dampens the immediate prospect of any further cuts in the policy rate by the RBI.

The latest print is higher even than the 7.4% recorded in the previous quarter, data released by the statistics ministry on Friday showed. While a large part of that could be attributed to continued lower inflation in the country, the surprisingly high GDP growth dampens the immediate prospect of any further cuts in the policy rate by the RBI.

However, some economists expressed concern over a fall in nominal GDP growth—before adjusting for inflation—which slid to a three-quarter low of 8.8% in Q1.

Nonetheless, even as low inflation helped push the real GDP growth number up, some segments of the economy showed upward momentum in both real and nominal terms.

Manufacturing gross value added (GVA) growth in real terms increased to 7.7% in April-June from 4.8% the previous quarter. In nominal terms, the sector improved its growth to 10.1% from 7.8%. Similarly, growth in the services sector rose to 9.3% from 7.3% in real terms and to 11.3% from 10.8% in nominal terms.

“Robust factory output, partly driven by exporters rushing orders ahead of looming American tariffs, added heft to the numbers," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi.

Also Read | Behind strong Q4 GDP growth is only mild uptick in economic activity

Gross fixed capital formation—a proxy for investments—slowed to 7.8% in April-June from 9.4% in the previous quarter, but still showed signs of robust growth, supported by a higher year-on-year capital expenditure by the government.

On the expenditure side, the growth in private final consumption expenditure (PFCE)—a proxy for consumption—improved in real terms by 1 percentage point to 7% but declined by 1.8 percentage points to 9.2% in nominal terms.

Nevertheless, an improvement in PFCE in real terms added optimism to a possible demand revival amid low inflation, tax cuts, and the effect of the upcoming GST revamp.

Warning signals While the headline growth number paints a rosy picture, there are signals of a slowdown in the economy—as well as continued pessimism over the impact of the US’s tariffs in the coming quarters.

In nominal terms, GDP growth slowed to a three-quarter low of 8.8% in April-June from 10.8% in the previous quarter. The headline growth figure is an inflation-adjusted version of nominal growth, and since inflation struck its lowest levels in years during the quarter, the adjustment was minimal. This led to a high real GDP growth figure.

While the real growth rate is usually the more important number, neither a drop in the nominal growth rate nor ultra-low inflation that caused the boost is seen as a positive sign.

“Growth was expected to be buoyant this quarter, but this performance has been ‘beyond expectations’," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “Here, it should be pointed out that the low price deflator has contributed to this high growth number."

“The worrying factor was the sliding nominal GDP growth due to benign inflationary trends. The GDP deflator, a proxy for capturing inflation at the economy level, stood at a 23-quarter low of 0.9% y-o-y in Q1," said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research.

The GDP deflator shows the extent to which price changes, rather than increased production, are driving growth in an economy.

What’s coming Despite the high Q1 numbers, economists are pegging the full-year growth at around 6-6.5%, largely in line with their earlier predictions.

“After the unexpectedly strong Q1, a lower year-on-year momentum of government capex and the looming hit to exports from the US tariff and penalties would dampen growth prints in the coming quarters, notwithstanding the balm offered by GST rationalisation," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra Ltd. “Amidst continuing uncertainty, we maintain our baseline GDP growth forecast at 6% for FY26."

Upasana Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said while the high GDP growth provided a “reasonable upside" to the previous full-year estimate of 6.2%, caution was still warranted for the rest of the year. “We remain fairly cautious on the way ahead amid expected slowdown in exports from higher tariffs, along with deferring (of) production ahead of GST rate cuts."

No rate cuts likely The latest GDP print may also put the central bank in a tough spot, making it difficult to justify another rate cut, while possible disruptions may warrant some intervention. The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has already delivered a rate cut of 100 basis points since February and is unlikely to act anytime soon.

However, earlier this week, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra assured that the central bank was prepared to cushion the economy from external shocks but expressed hope that the impact of the tariffs would be “minimal".

“From a monetary policy perspective, stronger growth reduces the likelihood of additional rate cuts. However, given that policy is forward-looking, the RBI will remain attentive to external developments. We do not anticipate further rate reductions unless downside risks to growth materialize," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings.