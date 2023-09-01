India Q1 GDP: Growth may moderate in the coming quarters; should investors be worried?3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM IST
India's Q1 GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in Q1FY24. Economists believe that growth will moderate in the coming quarters due to factors such as poor monsoon, rising food inflation, and global economic slowdown.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) prints for the April-June quarter came broadly on expected lines. Economists expected that the domestic economy recorded the fastest annual pace in a year, driven by the services sector and greater capital expenditure.
