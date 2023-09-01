India's Q1 GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in Q1FY24. Economists believe that growth will moderate in the coming quarters due to factors such as poor monsoon, rising food inflation, and global economic slowdown.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) prints for the April-June quarter came broadly on expected lines. Economists expected that the domestic economy recorded the fastest annual pace in a year, driven by the services sector and greater capital expenditure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in Q1FY24 against a growth of 6.1 per cent in the previous quarter, according to official data shared by the National Statistical Office.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said the economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal notwithstanding deficient monsoon rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moderation ahead Many economists and experts believe India's growth will remain strong going ahead but it will moderate from the current levels because of the base effect, poor monsoon, rising food inflation and global economic slowdown which could impact India's exports. Political uncertainty in the run-up to the General Elections 2024, too, may weigh on economic growth.

Brokerage firm JM Financial's growth expectation for FY24 is pegged at 6.3 per cent. The brokerage firm believes that risk to growth would emanate from the external sector through weak trade activity and political uncertainty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JM Financial said erratic weather-led deficient rainfall may have implications on inflation which could tighten monetary conditions further. However, the brokerage firm continues to believe that RBI would take a cautious approach and avoid sacrificing growth at this juncture.

On a similar line, Kotak Securities expects GDP growth to have peaked out in Q1FY24 and growth rates will gradually taper off.

"We revise up our real GDP growth estimate for FY24 by 40 bps to 6.2 per cent and revise down FY25 estimate by 20 bps to 6.3 per cent. We expect some fatigue in demand to set in amid tightening financial conditions, the lagged impact of past rate hikes, weather disruptions, and high inflation, early signs of which may show in the festive season. Accordingly, we expect GDP growth to moderate to 5.2 per cent in the second half of FY24 against 7.4 per cent in the first half of FY24," said Kotak Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services also believes GDP growth will likely moderate in the quarters ahead.

She said falling income growth in the urban sector, shrinking corporate profitability, fading momentum in (front-loaded) government capex, demand-curbing monetary policies and diminishing global growth prospects may weigh on output.

"While we retain our FY24E GDP growth at sub 6 per cent, we recognize economic activity recovery is not yet broad-based. However, factors like sustained buoyancy in services momentum and policy thrust to increase trend growth could counter those downward pressures," said Arora. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CARE Ratings believes with the waning of the base effect, the growth numbers may fall gradually in the coming quarters. For FY24, CARE Ratings maintained its GDP projection at 6.5 per cent with risks titled towards the downside.

Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist, Infomerics Ratings said going ahead, there are concerns about erratic monsoon, July CPI inflation rising to 7.44 per cent, weak global demand, volatile global financial markets, likely slowing of government capex and exports, geopolitical tensions and economic fragmentation. Hence, GDP growth would moderate in the remaining three quarters.

Should investors be worried? Experts do not see a moderation in growth as a matter of concern as India is expected to remain one of the fastest economies in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the real worry is the resurgence in inflation which could keep the RBI in a tight spot.

"With strong growth and elevated inflation, the RBI would be hard-pressed to tighten monetary policies. If retail inflation does remain high in August, we would expect a symbolic rate hike," said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

G. Chokkalingam, Founder and Head of Research at Equinomics Research said moderation in GDP is not a concern but the rich valuation of the smallcap space, poor monsoon, inflation and possible uncertainty from forthcoming State elections and next year's general elections are the key risks for the market going ahead.