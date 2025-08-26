India’s GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7% in Q1 on weak demand, tariff jitters: Mint poll

India’s economic growth likely moderated to 6.7% in the April-June quarter from a robust 7.4% in the preceding three months as urban demand remained weak, private capital expenditure was muted, and industrial activity weakened, according to median estimates of 22 economists in a Mint poll.

However, strong capital expenditure by the government and front-loading of exports to the US amid tariff uncertainty supported growth during the period.

The economists polled projected India’s GDP growth in the range of 6.2% to 7.0% for the financial first quarter. All of them expect the momentum in the June quarter to be softer than that of the preceding quarter.

At 6.7%, the growth, however, will be marginally higher than the 6.5% recorded in the same quarter last year.

Stronger than RBI's projection Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Bank, said the primary support for Q1 GDP will come from a strong pick-up in government spending after an election-related slowdown a year ago, accompanied by steady service sector output and rural demand.

However, Rao noted that moderate industrial output during the first quarter, weaker growth in personal loans, and delayed transmission of borrowing costs pointed to only a modest pick-up in urban demand.

If the poll prediction proves accurate, GDP growth in the first quarter would be marginally above the Reserve Bank of India’s 6.5% projection for the three months.

However, RBI’s monetary policy committee earlier this month flagged evolving risks from geopolitical tensions andglobal trade uncertainties as potential drags on the growth outlook.

“Amidst continuing tariff-induced uncertainty for exports and private capex, we fear that growth will taper off in the subsequent quarters, which would limit the expansion in India’s GDP to 6.0% in FY26,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra Ltd.

The US’s additional 25% tariff on India as a penalty for purchasing Russian oil will kick in from 27 August.