India Q1 GDP numbers today: Here's what to expect

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on 6 August said quoting high-frequency indicators that consumption--both private and government, investment and external demand-- were all on the path of regaining traction. The central bank projected a GDP growth of 21.4% in the June quarter and a 9.5% growth for the full fiscal. In an analysis earlier this month, rating agency ICRA Ltd. had forecast a 20% expansion in the June quarter on the basis of healthy capital spending by central and state government, robust merchandise exports and resilient demand from the farm sector. However, this has to be seen in the context of the base effect due to a 24.4% contraction seen in the June quarter a year ago as a result of the full national lockdown meant to control the first wave of the pandemic.