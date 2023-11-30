India Q2 GDP data LIVE Updates: The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is set to release the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, for second quarter spanning July to September months of the financial year 2023-24, today. Economists expect growth rate to slow down in Q2 of this financial year as compared to last quarter where it registered robust growth of 7.8 percent. However, India is expected to retain its status of the fastest growing economy in the world.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prediction data estimates GDP growth to be 6.5 percent for Q2. According to a Reuters survey, India's growth is expected to be around 6.8 per cent in the July-September quarter compared to the same period last year.
Real GDP growth of 7.8 percent in the last quarter was at a four-quarter high while nominal GDP growth was the lowest in nine quarters of 8 percent in the last quarter.
The agricultural sector could witness a sharp decline in growth during this quarter as gross value added (GVA) with growth to be around 1-1.5 percent only. This could be attribute to adverse weather conditions involving heavy rainfall across the country that affected productivity of farmers.
Manufacturing sector GVA is expected to have risen as suggested by Index of Industrial Production averaging data. This data recorded 6.3 percent growth between July-September months that is a reported increase from 5.1 percent in the previous quarter.
Private final consumption expenditure had increased to a three-quarter high of 6.0 percent in the previous quarter and urban demand is further expected to drive growth this quarter as well however there are indicators of weak rural demand during this period.
Net exports' contribution to nominal GDP is expected to register an increase to 2 percent in Q2 from 1.3 percent in the previous quarter as suggested by chief economic adviser at State Bank of India. Check here for latest updates about GDP data.
India Q2 GDP data LIVE Updates: Head Retail Research at HDFC Securities, Deepak Jasani said, “India’s GDP for Q2FY24 will likely be in the 6.8- 7 per cent band (vs 7.8 per cent in Q1FY24) due to normalising base, erratic monsoon (though having benevolent impact on some sectors like mining), rural economic challenges, delays in festive activities and a deceleration in government capital expenditure. However, this number will still be higher than the RBI MPC forecast of 6.5 per cent," reported financialexpress.
India Q2 GDP data LIVE: Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, VK Vijayakumar said, “Global cues are supportive with positive news from the mother market US where growth is strong and inflation is trending down. India's Q2 GDP numbers expected today will be better than expected. If these good macros are supported by today's exit poll results coming in tune with market expectations, a rally to record highs can happen soon."
India Q2 GDP data LIVE Updates: India's data of 5-year average rolling return of 8.9 percent and a Sharpe ratio of 1.29 have outperformed developed counties like the US, Japan, UK, France and Germany.
India Q2 GDP data LIVE Updates: India’s real GDP growth numbers performing relatively better as compared to global counterparts. India registered a growth rate of 7.20 percent in the last financial year, driven by robust private consumption and industrial production.
India Q2 GDP data LIVE Updates: “India’s economy is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, with real GDP growth projected to be higher than the long-term average in FY2024." states Client Associates report.
India Q2 GDP data LIVE: Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) data available till September suggests that consumer goods output grew by 3.7 per cent year over year in the first half of the year. It also suggested that consumer durables production actually declined by 0.7 per cent year over year.
India Q2 GDP data LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty 50 index rose to 20,130.10 points by 0.17 percent and the S&P BSE Sensex rose to 66,995.97 by 0.15 percent at 9:16 am.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!