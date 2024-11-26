India’s GDP growth likely slowed to a six-quarter low in Q2: Mint poll
Summary
- GDP growth is expected to be softer in Q2 than in Q1, primarily due to weak private consumption and declining merchandise exports. While economists expect a recovery in the second half of FY25, some say this won't be sufficient to meet RBI's FY25 growth projection of 7%.
India's economic growth likely slowed to 6.5% in the September quarter, which would be its slowest pace in six quarters, according to the median estimate of 25 economists in a Mint poll. This marks a decline from 6.7% in the preceding quarter. The expectations of a slowdown are due to uneven performance across sectors, with a decline in private consumption growth offsetting the positive effects of government spending and a rural recovery.