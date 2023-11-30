India remains fastest-growing major economy, Q2 GDP growth beats RBI estimates: 5 key takeaways
The GDP growth in the September quarter rose sharply above D-Street estimates along with growth projections by the central bank. The RBI had maintained real GDP growth for 2023-24 at 6.5 per cent with Q2 at 6.5 per cent.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world. The rise in GDP growth was supported by government spending and robust performance in manufacturing, mining, and construction sectors.