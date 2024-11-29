India Q2 GDP: India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to a near two-year low of 5.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY25), dragged by sluggish growth in manufacturing and mining sectors and weak urban consumption.

Economists had estimated the Q2 GDP to moderate to 6.5%. However, the Indian economic growth softened to 5.4%, compared to 6.7% in the preceding April-June quarter and 8.1% in the corresponding period last year.

According to the NSO data, India's gross value added (GVA), a measure of economic activity, increased modestly by 5.6% in the September quarter, easing from a 6.8% rise in the previous quarter.

Agricultural output rose 3.5% on-year in July-September, up from 2% growth in the previous quarter, while manufacturing growth slipped to 2.2% from 7% in the previous quarter.

Economists said private consumption, accounting for 60% of GDP, has been hit by slower urban spending due to higher food inflation, high borrowing costs and weak real wage growth, despite a recovery in rural demand.