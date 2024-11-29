Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's GDP growth slows to a near 2-year low of 5.4% in September quarter dragged by manufacturing sector

India's GDP growth slows to a near 2-year low of 5.4% in September quarter dragged by manufacturing sector

Nikita Prasad , Rhik Kundu

  • India Q2 GDP: Economists widely estimated the Q2 GDP to moderate to 6.5 per cent. However, the Indian economy beat estimates and crashed to a multi-quarter low, compared to a growth of 8.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

India Q2 GDP: The Indian economy shrunk to 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of FY25, dragged by manufacturing and mining sectors. (Image: Pixabay)

India Q2 GDP: India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to a near two-year low of 5.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY25), dragged by sluggish growth in manufacturing and mining sectors and weak urban consumption.

Economists had estimated the Q2 GDP to moderate to 6.5%. However, the Indian economic growth softened to 5.4%, compared to 6.7% in the preceding April-June quarter and 8.1% in the corresponding period last year.

According to the NSO data, India's gross value added (GVA), a measure of economic activity, increased modestly by 5.6% in the September quarter, easing from a 6.8% rise in the previous quarter.

Agricultural output rose 3.5% on-year in July-September, up from 2% growth in the previous quarter, while manufacturing growth slipped to 2.2% from 7% in the previous quarter.

Economists said private consumption, accounting for 60% of GDP, has been hit by slower urban spending due to higher food inflation, high borrowing costs and weak real wage growth, despite a recovery in rural demand.

This copy is being updated. Kindly check back after some time

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.