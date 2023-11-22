India Q2 GDP preview: India's growth likely moderated to about 7% in Q2; experts expect further moderation
India's Q2FY24 GDP is expected to have expanded by 6.8-7.1%, slower than the 7.8% in Q1FY24, due to global economic slowdown, insufficient rainfall, and decrease in government capital expenditure.
The Indian economy continues to rank among the world's fastest-growing large economies. Forecasts indicate sustained momentum in the upcoming financial year. Nevertheless, factors such as the global economic slowdown, insufficient rainfall, and a decrease in government capital expenditure might lead to a moderation in the country's growth trajectory.