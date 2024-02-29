India Q3 GDP data Live Updates: The GDP data of India for the third quarter of Financial Year 2023-24, is set to be released by the Statistics Ministry at 5:30 pm on February 29.
According to economists, there are chances of some deceleration in the numbers. They are predicting a slowdown from the sharp 7.6 per cent growth recorded in the September quarter of the present financial year.
Multiple economists suggested a moderation in the GDP numbers due to a nominal decline in government’s spending, slow growth of the industrial output, and an uneven monsoon in the third quarter. According to Mints’ poll, based on the inputs of 17 economists, the GDP growth rate is likely to remain at 6.64% in Q3 FY 24, lower than the 7.6% reported in the previous quarter by the statistics ministry.
According to the Reserve Bank of India, India’s economic growth is likely to slow down further to 6% in January-March, with full-year growth projected at 7%.
Due to the lower output of kharif crops and slowdown in the industrial sector, India's GDP growth will moderate to six per cent in Q3 FY24, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head- Research & Outreach at leading credit rating agency ICRA told Livemint in an interview.
India's GDP is likely to grow at the rate of 6.8 per cent, according to a research report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report said that there are chances of the GDP growth rate to reach seven percent in case of any downward revisions in the GDP growth figures for the Q3 FY 24.
Due to El-Nino effect in the Pacific Ocean, India's agricultural output is likelt to suffer this year. India's agricultural output is likely to remain muted in FY 24 at 1.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), down from four per cent growth in the previous year, according to January 2024' issue of NSE's 'Market Pulse' report.
El-Nino is likely impact the rural demand with the growth of private consumption to remain at a modest rate of 4.4 per cent, lower than 7.5 per cent growth in the previous year.
The Statistics Ministry will release the GDP data at 5:30 pm on Thursday, Feb 29, 2024. According to economists, there is expected to be a decline in GDP in October-December quarter of FY 24 from 7.6 per cent witnessed in the previous quarter.
