India Q3 GDP data tomorrow: The Indian economy likely moderated to 6.2-6.3 per cent in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal (Q3FY25), driven by an uptick in buoyant rural consumption and agriculture output and an upturn in the Centre’s capex and industrial activity. Weak urban consumption, along with moderation in real estate activity, will likely drag economic growth.

According to credit rating agency ICRA, India’s Q3 GDP growth is pegged at 6.4 per cent in the December quarter of FY25, driven by enhanced government spending amid uneven consumption. Economists noted that consumer-focused sectors witnessed a pick-up in demand during the festive season, even as urban consumer sentiment dipped slightly, and other sectors, such as mining and electricity, improved after weather-related challenges in the previous quarter.

According to the median estimate of 23 economists in a Mint poll, India's economic growth likely rose to 6.3 per cent in the December quarter. Despite the rise, growth will be more than two percentage points lower than the rise seen in the same quarter a year ago. Gross domestic product (GDP) data for the third quarter of FY25 is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 28, 2025.

India Q3 GDP: Here are five indicators to watch

1.Urban, rural consumption