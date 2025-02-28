India Q3 GDP: Indian economy grows 6.2% in December quarter, FY25 growth pegged at 6.5%

India Q3 GDP: India's economy grew by 6.2 per cent year-on-year in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal (Q3FY25), government data showed Friday, an uptick from the previous quarter.

The reading was largely in line with economists expectations, and up from a revised 5.6 per cent on-year expansion recorded in the July-September of FY25. D-Street analysts and economics had pegged the Q3 GDP growth between 6.2-6.3 epe cent on higher government spending and improved urban consumption.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Friday, February 28, showed that the economy grew 9.5 per cent in the third quarter of the year-ago period. The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 6.5 per cent for 2024-25.

