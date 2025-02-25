India’s GDP growth likely improved to 6.3% in December quarter: Mint poll
SummaryIndia’s Q3 GDP growth is expected to improve primarily due to higher government spending and a revival in consumption.
India’s economic growth likely rose to 6.3% in the December quarter from 5.4% the previous quarter after a rise in government spending and a revival in consumption, especially in rural areas, provided support, according to a median estimate of 23 economists polled by Mint. Despite the rise, growth will be more than two percentage points lower than the rise seen in the same quarter a year ago.