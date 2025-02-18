India Q3 GDP Growth: ICRA on Tuesday projected India's GDP to grow 6.4 per cent in the December quarter on account of enhanced government spending amid uneven consumption.

The Indian economy grew at 6.7 per cent in April-June, but it slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in September quarter on sluggish government capital expenditure due to general elections and weak consumption demand.

ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said India's economic performance in Q3 FY2025 benefitted from a sharp ramp-up in aggregate government spending (Centre and state) on capital and revenue expenditure, high growth in services exports, a turnaround in merchandise exports, healthy output of major kharif crops etc, which would have buffered rural sentiment.

Some consumer-focussed sectors saw a pick-up during the festive season, even as urban consumer sentiment dipped slightly, and other sectors such as mining and electricity saw an improvement after weather-related challenges in the previous quarter.

"Overall, while we expect the pace of GDP and the GVA expansion to rise in Q3 FY2025 relative to the seven-quarter low prints for the previous quarter, marking an upturn, the performance may remain inferior to the NSO's initial estimates for Q1 FY2025," Nayar said.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the October- December growth estimates on February 28. It will also release the second advance estimates of GDP for the current fiscal.

In the first advance estimates released in January, NSO projected GDP growth at a 4-year low pace of 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal. The RBI expects growth to be 6.6 per cent.

India's investment activity improved in Q3, as reflected in the uptick in the YoY growth in several investment-related indicators vis-a-vis Q2, the rating agency said.

This includes capital and infrastructure goods' output, cement production, engineering goods' exports, and capital spending of the Centre and state governments. The YoY expansion in the government's capex surged to a six-quarter high of 47.7 per cent in Q3 from 10.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

The rupee depreciated 8 paise to 86.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by sustained foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said there is a negative bias for the USD/INR pair as foreign investors continue to sell domestic equities and the RBI support is tapering off slowly.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.94 then fell further to 86.96 against the American currency, registering a decline of 8 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 17 paise to close at 86.88 against the US dollar.

Traders said the central bank's measures, coupled with the absence of anticipated US tariffs, have alleviated trade-related concerns, but despite this challenges persists on the domestic macroeconomic front.

India's exports declined for the third month in a row in January, falling by 2.38 per cent year-on-year to USD 36.43 billion, while the trade deficit widened to USD 22.99 billion in the month.

Imports rose by 10.28 per cent year-on-year to USD 59.42 billion in January due to an increase in gold shipments, according to the Commerce Ministry data.