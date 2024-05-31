LIVE UPDATES

India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: FY24 growth likely to hit 8%, Q4 print moderate on agricultural slowdown

1 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 03:26 PM IST

India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: Several brokerage reports and analysts are predicting that India's GDP growth in FY24 likely rose above 7.5 per cent and may hit eight per cent on strong base fundamentals.