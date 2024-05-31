Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 15:24:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.55 2.04%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,125.90 0.99%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.55 0.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.75 -0.35%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 923.55 -0.06%
Business News/ Economy / India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: FY24 growth likely to hit 8%, Q4 print moderate on agricultural slowdown
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: FY24 growth likely to hit 8%, Q4 print moderate on agricultural slowdown

1 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Nikita Prasad

India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: Several brokerage reports and analysts are predicting that India's GDP growth in FY24 likely rose above 7.5 per cent and may hit eight per cent on strong base fundamentals.

India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: India’s rapid growth has made it the fastest-expanding major economy in the worldPremium
India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: India’s rapid growth has made it the fastest-expanding major economy in the world

India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) and the full year (FY24) will be released on Friday, May 31. The macroeconomic data will come only days ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha election results 2024, due on Tuesday, June 4.

In the previous October-December quarter (Q3FY24), the economy grew at its fastest pace in six quarters at 8.4 per cent - remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world. In the current economic scenario, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's GDP growth projection by 30 basis points to 6.8 per cent in FY24 citing buoyant domestic demand.

Several brokerage reports and analysts are predicting that India's GDP growth in FY24 likely rose above 7.5 per cent and may hit eight per cent on strong base fundamentals.

 

31 May 2024, 03:16:30 PM IST

India Q4 GDP Data Live: FY24 GDP likely to hit 8%

FY24 GDP likely to hit 8%

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue