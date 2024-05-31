Hello User
India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: FY24 growth likely to hit 8%, Q4 print moderate on agricultural slowdown

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:26 PM IST
Nikita Prasad

India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: Several brokerage reports and analysts are predicting that India's GDP growth in FY24 likely rose above 7.5 per cent and may hit eight per cent on strong base fundamentals.

India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: India’s rapid growth has made it the fastest-expanding major economy in the world

India Q4 GDP Data Live Updates: India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) and the full year (FY24) will be released on Friday, May 31. The macroeconomic data will come only days ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha election results 2024, due on Tuesday, June 4.

In the previous October-December quarter (Q3FY24), the economy grew at its fastest pace in six quarters at 8.4 per cent - remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world. In the current economic scenario, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's GDP growth projection by 30 basis points to 6.8 per cent in FY24 citing buoyant domestic demand.

Several brokerage reports and analysts are predicting that India's GDP growth in FY24 likely rose above 7.5 per cent and may hit eight per cent on strong base fundamentals.

 

