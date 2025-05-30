Behind strong Q4 GDP growth is only mild uptick in economic activity
India’s GDP beat market estimates by 50 basis points, but this may not be an ideal indicator of economic growth during the quarter. Mint breaks down the GDP figures
At 7.4%, GDP growth in the quarter ended March exceeded expectations by a decent margin, but economic activity has seen only a marginal uptick during the period. The reason: much lower GVA growth of 6.8% in Q4, thanks to the statistical effect played by the government’s subsidies.