Behind strong Q4 GDP growth is only mild uptick in economic activity

While Q4 GDP has come in higher than market expectations, it is slightly lower than the 7.6% implied in the second advanced estimate by the National Statistics Office (NSO) in February. However, the full-year figure has come in line with the earlier official estimate of 6.5%, thanks to an upward revision in third-quarter GDP. In February, GDP growth for Q3 was estimated at 6.2%, which has now been revised upwards to 6.4%.