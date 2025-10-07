In terms of value, one Qatari Riyal equals ₹24.37, while one US dollar equals ₹88.75. The real economic advantage for India lies not in the nominal exchange rate but in the potential for local currency settlement. If India and Qatar start settling more trade in local currencies (INR-QAR) rather than USD, it could be a game-changer. Such an arrangement would help India cut dollar dependence, lower foreign-exchange conversion costs, and enhance the rupee’s global utility.