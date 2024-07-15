India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude effective July 16; 16.66% rise to ₹7,000 per metric tonne

The Government of India has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 7,000 per metric tonne, and the new rates in the policy will be effective from Tuesday, July 16, 2024, according to the government release.

Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published15 Jul 2024, 10:17 PM IST
Indian government hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000, effective July 16.
Indian government hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹7,000, effective July 16. (AFP)

The Government of India has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude by 16.66 per cent to 7,000 per metric tonne, from 6,000 per metric tonne, according to a government notification on Monday, July 15.

The new rates in the policy will be effective from Tuesday, July 16, 2024, according to the government release.

Also Read | Windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil hiked to ₹6,000/tonne

The windfall tax is imposed in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED). The export of diesel, petrol and Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been kept unchanged, according to a PTI report.

Also Read | India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹5,700/mt

The central government said that it is necessary to raise this in the public interest, as per the government notification.

A windfall tax is a type of surge tax which is imposed on energy companies to prevent them from earning above-average or abnormal profits fueled by the country's economic conditions. This tax is targeted at an industry that is commodity-driven to keep a check on the corporates.

Also Read | Budget 2024 expectations: 5 top brokerages share what the Budget could reveal

India first charged the windfall tax on profits on July 1, 2022, and the tax rates are reviewed every fortnight on the basis of oil prices for the last two weeks.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 10:17 PM IST
HomeEconomyIndia raises windfall tax on petroleum crude effective July 16; 16.66% rise to ₹7,000 per metric tonne

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue