India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹9,600 effective from April 16.

The Indian government has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹9,600 ($114.99) a metric ton from ₹6,800 rupees with effect from April 16, the government said in a notification on Monday.

