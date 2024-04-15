Active Stocks
India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,600 effective from April 16
India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹9,600 effective from April 16

India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹9,600 effective from April 16.

The Indian government has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,600 ($114.99) a metric ton from 6,800 rupees with effect from April 16, the government said in a notification on Monday.

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 10:58 PM IST
