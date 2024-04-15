Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,600 effective from April 16
BREAKING NEWS

India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹9,600 effective from April 16

Livemint

India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,600 effective from April 16.

Mint Image

The Indian government has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,600 ($114.99) a metric ton from 6,800 rupees with effect from April 16, the government said in a notification on Monday.

