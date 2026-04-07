NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries, Sona Comstar, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro, and Japan's Proterial were among the companies that joined discussions with the government on Tuesday over the $780-million rare earth magnet manufacturing scheme, according to an executive who was part of the consultations.
Reliance, Vedanta join pre-bid talks with govt for $780-mn rare earth scheme
SummaryThe scheme will provide capital incentives worth ₹750 crore to five rare earth magnet-making plants to be constructed in two years, followed by sales-linked incentives worth ₹6,530 crore for five years after that.
NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries, Sona Comstar, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro, and Japan's Proterial were among the companies that joined discussions with the government on Tuesday over the $780-million rare earth magnet manufacturing scheme, according to an executive who was part of the consultations.
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