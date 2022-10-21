India rate-setter wants RBI to focus on softening core inflation

While the debate on India’s inflation centers around the headline consumer price inflation, it is the core measure that has troubled policymakers for years. Despite raising its main policy rate by 190 basis points this year, the RBI failed in its mandate to keep the retail number within its targeted 2%-6% range for nine straight months. More worryingly, the core measure has stayed above 6% for at least a year.

