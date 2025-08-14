S&P Global upgrades India' rating to BBB amid Trump's 50% tariffs, says outlook stable

Ratings agency S&P Global has today upgraded India's sovereign rating to BBB from its earlier rating of BBB-, while maintaining the economic outlook as “stable”. This comes just ahead of Independence Day tomorrow and amid United States President Donald Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs.
Further, S&P Global has also revised India's short-term rating to A-2 from A-3, and improved the transfer and convertibility assessment to A- from BBB+.
According to S&P Global Ratings, a buoyant economic growth against the backdrop of an enhanced monetary policy environment has anchored inflationary expectations.
Notably, S&P is the first global rating agency to upgrade India's sovereign rating from the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-'.
