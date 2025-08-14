S&P Global upgrades India' rating to BBB amid Trump's 50% tariffs, says outlook stable

Ratings agency S&P Global has today upgraded India's sovereign rating to BBB from its earlier rating of BBB-, while maintaining the economic outlook as “stable”. This comes just ahead of Independence Day tomorrow and amid United States President Donald Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs.

Further, S&P Global has also revised India's short-term rating to A-2 from A-3, and improved the transfer and convertibility assessment to A- from BBB+.

What S&P said about India According to S&P Global Ratings, a buoyant economic growth against the backdrop of an enhanced monetary policy environment has anchored inflationary expectations.

“India is prioritising fiscal consolidation, demonstrating the government's political commitment to deliver sustainable public finances, while maintaining its strong infrastructure drive,” S&P said in a statement.

“We believe the effect of US tariffs on the Indian economy will be manageable. India is relatively less reliant on trade and about 60 per cent of its economic growth stems from domestic consumption,” it added.

Though the US is India's largest trading partner, S&P does not expect the 50 per cent tariffs (if imposed) to pose a material drag on growth, it added.

What do experts say? Notably, S&P is the first global rating agency to upgrade India's sovereign rating from the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-'.