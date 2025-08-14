Subscribe

S&P Global upgrades India' rating to BBB amid Trump's 50% tariffs, says outlook stable

Despite US President Donald Trump imposing 50 per cent tariffs on India, S&P Global today upgraded the country's sovereign rating to BBB from BBB-, maintaining a stable outlook. The short-term rating has improved to A-2, reflecting confidence in the economy.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Aug 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Ratings agency S&P Global has today upgraded India's sovereign rating to BBB from its earlier rating of BBB-, while maintaining the economic outlook as “stable”. This comes just ahead of Independence Day tomorrow and amid United States President Donald Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs.

Further, S&P Global has also revised India's short-term rating to A-2 from A-3, and improved the transfer and convertibility assessment to A- from BBB+.

What S&P said about India

According to S&P Global Ratings, a buoyant economic growth against the backdrop of an enhanced monetary policy environment has anchored inflationary expectations.

  • “India is prioritising fiscal consolidation, demonstrating the government's political commitment to deliver sustainable public finances, while maintaining its strong infrastructure drive,” S&P said in a statement.
  • “We believe the effect of US tariffs on the Indian economy will be manageable. India is relatively less reliant on trade and about 60 per cent of its economic growth stems from domestic consumption,” it added.
  • Though the US is India's largest trading partner, S&P does not expect the 50 per cent tariffs (if imposed) to pose a material drag on growth, it added.

What do experts say?

Notably, S&P is the first global rating agency to upgrade India's sovereign rating from the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-'.

  • According to Garima Kapoor, Economist - Institutional Equities at Elara Securities, the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, focus on debt sustainability and macro stability has been the key factor driving India's rating upgrade. “The government in last few years has perhaps shown the most aggressive fiscal consolidation among global peers along with efforts to enhance supply side of economy that has yielded benefit in terms of low and stable inflation. All this feeds into India's rating upgrade,” she felt.
  • While Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist at Emkay Global felt that the upgrade is a reflection of the efforts to ensure macroeconomic stability and the resilience of the balance sheet of all economic agents. “The upgrade will impact asset classes across the board and will help draw quality flows to the market,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)

