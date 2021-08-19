India Ratings cuts GDP forecast to 9.4% for FY22

“India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) , in its last forecast had articulated that economic recovery would depend on the progress of the vaccination drive. If India is able to vaccinate its entire adult (18+) population by 31 December 2021, then the GDP growth is expected to come in at 9.6% y-o-y in FY22, otherwise it may slip to 9.1%. Going by the pace of vaccination, it is now almost certain that India will not be able to vaccinate its entire adult population by 31 December 2021. Also, the agency’s estimate suggests that 5.2 million daily doses would have to be administered 18 August 2021 onwards to fully vaccinate more than 88% of the adult population as well as to administer single doses to the rest by 31 March 2021," it said.

