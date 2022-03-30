Ratings agency India Ratings on Wednesday cut India's GDP growth forecast marginally for the next financial year FY23 to 7-7.2% from its earlier estimate of 7.6% in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict and geopolitical situation.

In the new report, Ind-Ra has created two scenarios with respect to the FY23 economic outlook basis certain assumptions.

In Scenario 1, the crude oil price is assumed to be elevated for three months, and in Scenario 2, the assumption is for six months, both with a half cost pass-through into the domestic economy.

Ind-Ra expects GDP to grow 7.2% YoY in Scenario 1 and 7% YoY in Scenario 2 in FY23.

Consumption demand as measured by private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) has been subdued in FY22, despite sales of select consumer durables showing some signs of revival during the festive season, Ind-Ra noted in the report.

Recently another ratings agency Icra sharply lowered India’s economic growth forecast for the FY23 to 7.2% from 8% estimated earlier as rising fuel and commodity prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict are expected to impact domestic demand.

It has also taken into account the downside risks arising from fresh lockdown in parts of China led by a surge in covid-19 cases.

