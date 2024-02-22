India Ratings expects GDP growth to slow to 6.5% in FY25
It cautioned that consumption demand was still skewed in favour of households with the upper 50% of incomes, and that exports could face more headwinds in the upcoming fiscal year.
New Delhi: India Ratings and Research has said it expects the Indian economy to grow 6.5% during FY25, down from the 7.3% growth it estimates for the ongoing fiscal year (FY24). The forecast is also a notch below the Reserve Bank of India's estimate of 7% GDP growth in FY25.