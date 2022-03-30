India Ratings lowers GDP forecast to 7-7.2% from 7.6% for FY23

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU: India Ratings on Wednesday lowered India’s economic growth forecast for 2022-23 to 7.0-7.2% from 7.6% estimated earlier, due to the impact of high crude oil and commodity prices on domestic consumption amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In case global oil prices stay at current levels for three months, the Indian economy is estimated to expand 7.2%, and if oil prices remain high for the next six months, economic growth will slide to 7% in FY23, according to the ratings agency. In both the scenarios, it is assumed that there will be a half-cost pass-through into the domestic economy.
Consumer sentiment will take a hit due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict leading to rising commodity prices and consumer inflation. India Ratings expects private final consumption expenditure to slow to 8.0-8.1% in FY23 from 9.4% projected earlier.
It estimates retail inflation to average around 5.8% if oil prices remain elevated for three months and 6.2% if oil prices remain high for six months in FY23, as against its earlier forecast of 4.8%.
Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹5.60 per litre each after eight rate revisions in the last nine days as on Wednesday.
The ratings agency expects the central bank's monetary policy committee to continue to maintain an accommodative stance through FY23 as it may want to support economic recovery. “Though there is a case for a 50bp increase in the policy rates in FY23, the RBI may still opt for accommodation, because it believes initiating a premature demand compression via a monetary policy action would be counterproductive, particularly when the recovery is fragile and there is an output gap (the difference between potential and actual output) in the economy," said India Ratings in its note.
A high import bill on account of gems & jewellery, edible oils and fertilisers is projected to widen India’s current account deficit between 2.8% and 3.2% of GDP from 2.3% estimated earlier, said the ratings agency in its note. A $5/bbl increase in crude oil prices will translate into a $6.6 billion increase in current account deficit, it added.
India Ratings expects private capital expenditure to take a hit on account of uncertainty in global commodity prices and supply chain disruption.
“Private capex by large corporates, which has been down and out over the past several years, had shown some promise lately in view of the roll-out of the Production-linked Incentive Scheme and increased manufacturing sector capacity utilisation driven by higher exports. However, we expect the surge in commodity prices and disruptions in global supply chain caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to take a toll on their sentiments and there is a likelihood that this capex may get deferred till more clarity emerges with respect to the conflict," said India Ratings in its note.
