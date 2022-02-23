India Ratings has revised downwards its GDP growth forecast for 2021-22 to 8.6% from the consensus 9.2% projected earlier. Earlier, foreign brokerage Barclays has projected a GDP growth of 6.6% for the quarter ended December, 2021 (Q3FY22) and 10% growth for the full financial year 2021-22.

The government is set to release the Q3 GDP numbers and the second advance estimate on Monday, 28 February.

The major reason for the likely downward revision is the upward revision of FY21 GDP to ₹135.6 lakh crore in the first revised estimate of national income for FY21, which was released on January 31, 2022, the agency said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy, pegged India's GDP growth rate for the current financial year at 9.2%. Governor Shaktikanta Das said there was some loss of economic momentum due to third pandemic wave and the demand for contact intensive sector is muted.

It may be noted that Economic Survey has projected a growth rate of 9.2% for the current financial year ending March 2022, led by 11.2% growth in industrial sector and 8.2% growth in services sector. The agriculture sector growth is seen at 3.9% in FY22.

For the next fiscal, the survey projected a growth rate of 8-8.5%. All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report.

Indian economy has gained momentum during the July-September period, inching gradually back to normalcy as coronavirus related disruptions eased significantly in the aftermath of a devastating second wave.

GDP for the second quarter of the financial year grew by 8.4% from a year ago, one of the fastest rates among major economies.

According to the first advance estimates, India's GDP may grow 9.2% in the current financial year ending March 2022.

According to an India Ratings analysis, NSO is likely to peg the FY22 real gross domestic product growth at ₹147.2 lakh crore. This translates into a GDP growth rate of 8.6%, down from 9.2% forecast in the first advance estimate released on January 7, 2022.

