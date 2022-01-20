India Ratings projects economy to grow at 7.6% in FY23

India Ratings estimated investments, as measured by gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), to grow 8.7% yoy in FY23. By budgeting the capex at 2.5% of GDP for FY22 and scaling up capex of GDP for FY21 (RE) to 2.3%, the union government had renewed its focus on reviving growth through capex in the economy.

